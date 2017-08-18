BMW And Fiat Chrysler Join Forces On Development Of Level 5 Self Driving Vehicles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has joined the BMW Group in a partnership featuring tech firms Intel and Mobileye to develop an autonomous car platform.

The Italian-American brand joins the partnership a year after the coalition was formed and will contribute to the ongoing research and development of an all-new platform that’s claimed to offer up to level 5 autonomy.

The platform is being produced to be scalable, with ‘entry-level’ versions enabling level 3 autonomy, which makes the car autonomous in certain scenarios such as motorways. Top level 5 cars will be able to control themselves in all scenarios.