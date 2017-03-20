BMW And Mercedes Confirm That VW Has Pretty Much Screwed The Diesel Market In The US

There are certain questions that must be asked pretty much every time journalists get in the same room as senior auto-industry executives. Thanks to Volkswagen’s cheatin’ heart, the future of diesel passenger cars on both sides of the Atlantic is one of them.



After speaking to senior executives from both BMW and Mercedes-Benz at the Geneva auto show, it appears the divide is set to grow, with compression ignition having a long-term future in Europe but with prospects on our side of the Atlantic looking much less rosy.



Read Article