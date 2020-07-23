BMW Brings 2021 X7 Special Edition Out Of The DARK SHADOWS!

Dark Shadow Edition is equipped with a very comprehensive selection of standard and optional

equipment and packages, the only option at pre-order being the selection of second row

Captain’s Chairs vs. the standard three-person bench seat.



BMW Individual design features



The X7 Dark Shadow Edition will be painted in a BMW Individual Frozen Arctic Grey metallic

matte finish, marking the first time this special paint is available on an X vehicle. Extended

Shadowline high-gloss black trim is applied to the door window trim, B- and C-pillar covers,

side-mirror base covers and roof rails, kidney grille, and air breather trim. The tips of the M

Sport exhaust system are also finished in black chrome.



22-inch M V-spoke bicolor matte Jett Black light-allow wheels are shod with mixed-size

performance run-flat tires.



























































The interior, which can be ordered in either a six or seven passenger configuration, also

receives exclusive touches to set this X7 apart from the rest. BMW Individual Full Merino

Leather in two-tone Night Blue/Black with contrast stitching covers the seats. The BMW

Individual headliner is trimmed with Night Blue Alcantara. The upper dashboard, doors and

armrests are trimmed in Night Blue Nappa Leather while the lower dash and front seatbacks

are covered in Black Merino leather. BMW Individual Fineline wood trim with aluminium inserts

on the upper console area finishes off the exclusive feel of this special X7.

BMW Individual Piano Black trim on the lower center console is used as a backdrop for the

limited-edition badge.



The 2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition



• Limited Edition X7 M50i with 523 hp and 553 lb.-ft. of torque.

• Approximately 75 units reserved for the U.S. market.

• Unique, model-specific BMW Individual color and equipment.

• MSRP of $119,495 plus $995 Destination.

• U.S. production begins Q4 2020.









