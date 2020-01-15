BMW Calls It Quits And Discontinues The i8 Flagship

The Porsche 911 rival will leave the market as BMW shifts focus to a new line of bespoke electric cars that includes the iX3 compact SUV, i4 saloon and iNext SUV flagship.

A new sports car, based on last year’s Vision M Next concept, is expected to arrive within the next five years.

BMW is yet to confirm the exact date on which i8 production will end, but a company spokesman said: “UK customers interested in a built-to-order car will need to have placed their order with their local retailer by the end of February.”


