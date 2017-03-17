BMW Claims That Vehicles Will No Longer Require A Driver By 2021

German carmaker BMW is on track to deliver a self-driving car by 2021, the company's senior vice president for autonomous driving, Elmar Frickenstein, said on Thursday.

"We are on the way to deliver a car in 2021 with Level 3, 4 and 5," Frickenstein told a panel discussion in Berlin, explaining the vehicle will have different levels of autonomy, depending on how and where it is used.

 

A Level 5 vehicle is capable of navigating roads without any driver input, while a Level 3 car still needs a steering wheel and a driver who can take over if the car encounters a problem.



