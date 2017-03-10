BMW Executive Promises New Z4 Will NOT Drive And Handle Anything Like A Toyota

While the latest-generation BMW Z4 has been developed alongside the new Toyota Supra, the German brand is adamant that the Z4 will be unique to the Supra.



During a recent interview with Car Advice, BMW Group Australia chief executive Marc Werner said both the design and driving characteristics of the Z4 will be vastly different to Toyota’s long-awaited sports car.

“As far as the design is concerned, it will be absolutely unique. Not only in terms of design but how they drive and how they handle. It will be absolutely a unique BMW product, as you would expect,” Werner said.


