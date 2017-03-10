BMW Fails To Capitalize In September - Sales Up 0.7% For The Month

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 0. 7 percent in September for a total of 25,571 compared to 25,389 vehicles sold in September 2016. Year-to-date, the BMW brand is down 4.3 percent in the U.S. on sales of 220,175 vehicles compared to 230,133 sold in the first nine months of 2016.



Notable vehicle sales in September include the BMW 4 Series and BMW 5 Series, which both showed strong gains for the third straight month, and the BMW X5. The BMW 4 Series increased 58.9 percent to 3,637 vehicles, while the BMW 5 Series increased 144.4 percent to 3,718 vehicles. The BMW X5 increased 6.0 percent to 3,975 vehicles.



“The hot summer has given way to autumn and an uptick in sales, fueled in part by continued strong demand for the new 5 Series, as well as demand in Texas and Florida where customers are now replacing their flood and hurricane damaged vehicles,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “We are also anticipating growth in our Sports Activity Vehicles as expansion at our X model plant in South Carolina means we’ll have more X5’s this month followed by the eagerly awaited introduction of the all-new X3 in November.”



MINI Brand Sales

For September, MINI USA reported 3,736 vehicles sold, a decrease of 7.2 percent from the 4,024 sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, MINI USA reported a total of 34,787 vehicles sold, a decrease of 10.6 percent from 38,911 vehicles sold in the first nine months of 2016.



BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported September sales of 29,307 vehicles, a decrease of 0.4 percent from the 29,413 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, BMW Group sales are down 5.2 percent on sales of 254,962 vehicles in the first nine months of 2017 compared to 269,044 in the same period in 2016.



BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

Sales of BMW Group electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles increased 14.9 percent to 13,533 through September 2017 (YTD), accounting for 5.3 percent of total BMW Group sales in the U.S. Currently, BMW offers six electrified vehicle models in the U.S., including the BMW i3 and BMW i8, as well as the BMW i Performance models: BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e and the BMW X5 xDrive 40e. MINI offers the MINI Countryman plug-inhybrid electric vehicle, which launched in June 2017.









