BMW Fails To Cower Down To Trump, Pushes Forward With Mexican Plant Despite Threats Of 35% Tarriff

Agent009 submitted on 1/16/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:52:02 AM

0 user comments | Views : 750 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.bloomberg.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

German carmakers pushed back Donald Trump’s threats of import duties on the autos they make in Mexico, pointing to extensive production expansion in the U.

S. in recent years.

BMW AG, which the president-elect singled out in an interview with German newspaper Bild on Sunday, sought to defuse potential tensions by stating that its largest factory is in South Carolina and that cars made at a planned, smaller factory in Mexico will be exported globally. Trump said BMW will face a 35 percent import duty on vehicles it exports to the U.S. from Mexico.



Read Article


BMW Fails To Cower Down To Trump, Pushes Forward With Mexican Plant Despite Threats Of 35% Tarriff

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]