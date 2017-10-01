BMW Falls To 2nd Place in Global Sales as 2016 Sales Rise At Just Half of Mercedes-Benz's Growth Rate

In 2016, the BMW brand achieved a new full-year sales record of more than two million vehicles.

A total of 2,003,359 BMW brand vehicles were sold around the world, 5.2% more than in the previous year. The worldwide trend towards increasing SUV sales was reflected by the continuing success of the BMW X family, with one in three BMWs sold being an X vehicle. A total of 644,992 BMW X models was delivered in 2016, an increase of 22.3% compared with 2015. Other notable growth drivers for the brand include the BMW 2 Series (196,183 / +24.8%) and the brand’s flagship BMW 7 Series, which saw sales increase by 69.2% to total 61,514. The new BMW 5 Series, which will be launched in February, is expected to contribute significantly to sales growth in 2017.

User Comments

cidflekken

Is this article really considering Mini a premium product (per the headline)?

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 1/10/2017 12:27:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

nguyenvuminh

@Germannut - I guess you got your Christmas wish :-)

nguyenvuminh (View Profile)

Posted on 1/10/2017 12:56:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

