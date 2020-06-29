BMW, Ford, Volkswagen and Honda Still Side With Trump On Restrictive California Fuel Economy Rules

BMW, Ford, Volkswagen and Honda will not take a position on legal challenges to the Trump administration’s decision to weaken fuel economy standards introduced while Barack Obama was president.

The Trump administration recently finalized the rollback of U.S. vehicle emissions standards. Under the Obama administration, car manufacturers were required to make 5 per cent increases in efficiency across their models through 2026, but now, these required efficiency improvements have been reduced to 1.5 per cent annually.



