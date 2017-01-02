BMW Holds The Line With A 0.1% Increase In January Sales

"The increased availability of the highly popular BMW X models is paying off as our X model U.S. sales in January topped the all-important 50 percent mark for the second month in a row," said Ludwig Willisch, President and CEO, BMW of North America. "Now, with February here, we are very much looking forward to the launch of our brilliant next generation 5 Series, only two weeks away."

BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported January sales of 21,219 vehicles, a decrease of 0.5 percent from the 21,320 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago.

MINI Brand Sales

For January, MINI USA reported 3,110 automobiles sold, a decrease of 4.0 percent from the 3,238 sold in the same month a year ago.