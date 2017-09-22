BMW Is Bringing CSL Back

We all know of the standard M4 and the more powerful M4 GTS model, but in between those two models is the newest M4 CS. The CS trim comes with 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts), that lets it hit its top speed of 174 miles per hour (280 kilometers per hour). By far, it is the most fun Coupe Sport model in BMW’s lineup.



Frank Van Meel, boss of BMW M, said in his interview with Road & Track that they are planning to revive the CSL or the Coupe Sport Light, badge. Having said that, the CSL will replace the current GTS and will become the range topping model.



