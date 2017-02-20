BMW M2 GTS, 8 Series, and M4 GT4 are all reportedly coming

Auto Motor und Sport has the scoop on BMW’s plans from now until 2021 during which the Bavarians are going to come out with a plethora of models, some updates of current ones while others will be additions to the range.
Without further ado, here is the full schedule as per AMS listed in chronological order:
BMW 6 Series facelift – spring
BMW i3 facelift – summer
BMW 2 Series Coupe and Convertible facelift – July
BMW 6 Series GT – 2017
BMW X7 – 2017
BMW M5 – 2017
BMW M2 facelift and M2 GTS – 2017
BMW Z5 - 2017
BMW X2 – end of 2017
BMW X3 – end of 2017
