BMW M3 shows up wearing Java Green color

gaf42 submitted on 8/29/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:18:48 PM

1 user comments | Views : 334 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: bmw, m3

SHARE THIS ARTICLE


Have you been thinking of getting a BMW M3 (F80) sedan, but are not satisfied with the standard colours you can get it in? Well, BMW Individual can give in to your every whim, and you can have whatever colour you wish for.

Just like this M3 finished in a unique Java Green finish. It is nothing like what you would imagine on that car huh?

But this shade is not just limited to that model; it can also be applied to models like the M4 Coupe, M6 Gran Coupe, the 7 series, and some others.

The company gets the name "Java Green" from unripe coffee beans, and the shade helps the compact sedan stand out more.

Read Article


BMW M3 shows up wearing Java Green color

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

valhallakey

Of all the M3s through the years the F80 model can carry off these odd colors better than any previous models.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 8/30/2017 12:41:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]