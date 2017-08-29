BMW M3 shows up wearing Java Green color



Have you been thinking of getting a BMW M3 (F80) sedan, but are not satisfied with the standard colours you can get it in? Well, BMW Individual can give in to your every whim, and you can have whatever colour you wish for. Just like this M3 finished in a unique Java Green finish. It is nothing like what you would imagine on that car huh?



But this shade is not just limited to that model; it can also be applied to models like the M4 Coupe, M6 Gran Coupe, the 7 series, and some others.



The company gets the name "Java Green" from unripe coffee beans, and the shade helps the compact sedan stand out more.



