Whereas the BMW M4 Coupe is serious about being a sports car more than capable of holding its own on a racetrack, the M4 Convertible is less about pure performance and more about thrilling, open-top driving.



Compared to the M4 Coupe, the droptop weighs around 250 kg (550 lbs) more, so it isn’t as fast or nearly as dynamic. However, depending on your tastes, it can look even better although we’re not entirely convinced by the following example.



