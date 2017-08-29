BMW M5 (F90) gets customized by Manhart

German tuner Manhart Performance gives us a preview of what it can do for the 2018 BMW M5 (F90) - in terms of design and performance.

However, the first details were only presented as a rendering.

Dubbed the MH5 800 Concept, it seems like the model will be given a pair of blacked out kidney grille, working together with a ventilated hood with Manhart Performance's logo and aftermarket alloy wheels also in all black. Furthermore, it gets a new front splitter, and mirror caps that are finished in carbon fiber. On the rear end, there is a trunk mounted spoiler too that has been added. From the front fascia all the way to the side profile are yellow accents.

