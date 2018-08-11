BMW M8 Competition is rumored to arrive after launch of BMW M8

Just as the BMW M5 Competition is more powerful than a standard M5, the rumored M8 Competition could deliver more juice than a typical M8. The 4.4-liter TwinTurbo V8 engine in the M5 can yield up to 600 hp (447 kW) and up to 553 lb.-ft. (750 Nm) of torque.



In the M5 Competition, the same V8 engine is tuned to deliver 625 hp (466 kW) and same amount of torque. It is expected that this same V8 engine will be found under the hoods of the M8 and the M8 Competition, although with different power bands.



