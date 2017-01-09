BMW M8 rendering looks ready for production

BMW enthusiasts are quite excited for the revival of the new 8 Series. In fact, we have already seen the concept of the upcoming coupe a few months back at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. After seeing the concept, we have got artists rendering the proposed production version of it, based on what they've seen on the latest spy shots. As usual, BMW already previewed the M8 through a series of camouflaged photos, building hype for its release next year.



The rendering of the M8 production car was done by Cars.co.za. Overall, the virtual M8 looks both subtle and aggressive. To keep it close to its ancestors, the M8 has a pair of kidney grille up front, together with an aggressive diffuser and three vents to complete the front fascia. Unlike the concept where the M8 gets a set of sleek headlights, the rendered version instead gets fixtures that will remind you more of the production version.







