BMW M8 rumors back again, due in 2019 as coupe, cabrio, and Gran Coupe

The rumor mill for a future flagship BMW M8 model is kicking into a higher gear with a new report coming from our friends at BMW Blog. According to “several sources,” the Bavarian brand will launch a whole family of M8 models, which will be based on the future next generation 6 Series or the possible new 8 Series.



At this point, we are not entirely sure whether there will be 8 Series at all, given BMW’s intentions to move the next-gen 5 Series GT into the 6 Series lineup. Moving the 6 Series Coupe and Convertible into a new 8 Series range won’t make much sense, since that would leave the Gran Turismo being the only member of the 6 Series family.



