BMW M8 rumors back again, due in 2019 as coupe, cabrio, and Gran Coupe

gaf42 submitted on 3/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:30:34 PM

0 user comments | Views : 530 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: bmw, m8

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The rumor mill for a future flagship BMW M8 model is kicking into a higher gear with a new report coming from our friends at BMW Blog.

According to “several sources,” the Bavarian brand will launch a whole family of M8 models, which will be based on the future next generation 6 Series or the possible new 8 Series.

At this point, we are not entirely sure whether there will be 8 Series at all, given BMW’s intentions to move the next-gen 5 Series GT into the 6 Series lineup. Moving the 6 Series Coupe and Convertible into a new 8 Series range won’t make much sense, since that would leave the Gran Turismo being the only member of the 6 Series family.

Read Article


BMW M8 rumors back again, due in 2019 as coupe, cabrio, and Gran Coupe

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]