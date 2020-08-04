BMW Not Interested In Splitting Brand Identities Between Performance, Core, And EV

One of the most recognizable grille designs in the industry is staying put.

BMW will continue to use its iconic double kidney bean grille design – large or small – even as the automaker moves toward offering more electric vehicles. Domagoj Dukec, BMW's design department head, said as much to Autoblog in a recent interview.

BMW is moving ahead with three distinct lines of vehicles – the core products, the high-performance M models, and the electric-powered i brand. While each is distinct with a different purpose and customer base, Dukec told the publication that BMW doesn't want three different identities as they are all BMW vehicles.

User Comments

MDarringer

I think it's time to stop referring to BMW's twin ovals as "kidneys" and call it what it is: "pig snout".

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/8/2020 11:22:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

