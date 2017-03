An overhauled BMW X3 is on the way, with the Audi Q5 rival revealed in a set of spy shots released by BMW Austria today. The new model has been in the works for years, and these shots reveal that the X3 won’t change much in terms of size.



Competition from Audi, Mercedes and now Porsche will see BMW completely overhaul its Q5 rival for its third generation, due on sale in the middle of next year.