BMW Plays Catch Up with 12 New EV Models By 2025

Prepare for a lot more electric BMWs in the coming years, as the company just announced its intentions to offer at least 12 new electric models by the year 2025. These would include the i3 hatchback, Mini Electric, i4 sedan, as well as the iX3 and iNext crossovers. The pure EVs would be joined by 13 plug-in hybrids, including pluggable versions of the 3 Series, 7 Series, X3, and X5. In total, we're looking at 25 electrified Bimmers in the next six years.



At the end of last year, BMW had already apparently delivered over 350,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. It plans to hit half a million before 2019 ends.





