BMW Ready To Shutter UK Factories If Brexit Disrupts Production

BMW said that it will have to shut down its UK factories if Brexit disrupts its ability to import components quickly and reliably from mainland Europe.

 

“We always said we can do our best and prepare everything, but if at the end of the day the supply chain will have a stop at the border, then we cannot produce our products in the UK,” BMW customs manager Stephan Freismuth said to Financial Times.

This is BMW’s starkest statement yet over the future of its UK operations, which include four manufacturing facilities: the Mini factory in Oxford, the Rolls Royce factory in Goodwood, an engine plant in Hams Hall and a metal pressing facility in Swindon. BMW’s UK facilities employ more than 7,000 people.



User Comments

rlbdcky

Another country where voters chose with their gut and not with their head. Now they have a belly-ache. Considering the Brexit vote was actually a nonbinding referendum, I expect it to be revisited.

valhallakey

Nationalist policy gone amuk in UK as well. They should have stayed in the EU but brought their issues forward more forcefully. At least Russia is happy, total break down of the western “liberal democracy” alliances. Looks like Russia was heavily involved in the propaganda for Brexit as well. Seems like critical thinking has been abandoned in the west. I remember the headlines a few days after the Brexit vote “#1 google search in the UK,what is the EU”. Cray Cray

