BMW Reveals The All-New M4 Club Sport In Shanghai — So, What Does This Mean?

The BMW M4 CS has been revealed by the brand's M division, heralding a new line of limited-edition Club Sport models.

CS-badged M cars are positioned above the existing range of standard M models but below the ultra-low-volume stripped-out GTS specials typically launched towards the end of the life of selected models...



...Further changes for the M4 CS include downforce enhancing aerodynamic tweaks, lightweight carbonfibre panels, various suspension developments, more powerful brakes, new wheels and tyres and a pared-down interior, all of which has been honed in a development programme carried out predominantly at the Nürburgring as a means of improving the new two-door coupé’s performance and dynamic ability on the road and the race track...