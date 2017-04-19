BMW Reveals The All-New M4 Club Sport In Shanghai — So, What Does This Mean?

Agent00R submitted on 4/19/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:19:47 AM

1 user comments | Views : 416 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The BMW M4 CS has been revealed by the brand's M division, heralding a new line of limited-edition Club Sport models.

CS-badged M cars are positioned above the existing range of standard M models but below the ultra-low-volume stripped-out GTS specials typically launched towards the end of the life of selected models...

...Further changes for the M4 CS include downforce enhancing aerodynamic tweaks, lightweight carbonfibre panels, various suspension developments, more powerful brakes, new wheels and tyres and a pared-down interior, all of which has been honed in a development programme carried out predominantly at the Nürburgring as a means of improving the new two-door coupé’s performance and dynamic ability on the road and the race track...

 



Read Article


BMW Reveals The All-New M4 Club Sport In Shanghai — So, What Does This Mean?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

I think it means that they intend to sell it. I don't think the meaning of this car is all that mysterious.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/19/2017 8:44:47 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]