BMW’s upcoming all-electric i4 can’t get here soon enough now that the Tesla Model 3 is no longer an only child in its segment – the Polestar 2 very recently changed that status quo.

The more we see this car, even fully camouflaged, the more we realize that we’re still many years away from actually seeing a near-copy of the BMW i Vision Dynamics Concept on the road, a car we thought would eventually become the i4. That’s clearly not the case right now.