BMW Sales Bump Up 1.7% In May But EV Sales Plummet 29.7%

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 1. 7 percent in May 2019 for a total of 27,109 over the 26,662 vehicles sold in May 2018. The all-new BMW 3 Series sedan – the core of the BMW “Ultimate Driving Machine” brand – is proving that there is still room for a high-performing sports sedan in the U.S. market, selling more than 4,300 units in May 2019. The BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle continues to be the best-selling BMW model in the U.S. with nearly 6,200 units sold in May 2019. BMW Sports Activity Vehicles in total – including X1 through X7 – account for 56% of BMW sales YTD. “We owe much of our continued growth in 2019 to the new 3 Series sedan and our fleet of U.S.-built Sports Activity Vehicles,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “I’ve said it before, but as a result of our ongoing product offensive, we have the right product that our customers are looking for right now.”

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 29.7 percent in May 2019 vs. May 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to five models including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X5, the all-new BMW 3 Series and updated BMW 7 Series recently debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show. These models and a plug-in-hybrid variant of the BMW X3 will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date. MINI Brand Sales For May, MINI USA reported 2,822 vehicles sold, a decrease of 33.2 percent from the 4,226 in the same month a year ago. BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 10,306 vehicles, a decrease of 15.1 percent from May 2018.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 21,621 vehicles, a decrease of 6.6 percent from May 2018. MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,201 vehicles, a decrease of 13 percent from May 2018.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,807 vehicles, a decrease of 6.7 percent from May 2018





