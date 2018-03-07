BMW Sales Increment Upwards 1.5% In June

Sales of BMW Group vehicles (BMW and MINI brands combined) in the U. S. increased 0.5 percent in June 2018 compared to the same month last year. Year to date, BMW Group sales total 176,022 vehicles, an increase of 2.8 percent over the 171,291 vehicles sold in the first six months of 2017.



“The first half of 2018 turned out stronger than many expected with June marking the eighth straight month of sales gains for BMW,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “We are especially excited about the second half of the year as the new BMW X4 is now making its way into the market and the new, fourth-generation BMW X5 is about to begin production at our U.S. plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The BMW X models continue to be a great success story, accounting for 53% of our U.S. sales in June with even better results ahead.”



BMW Brand Sales

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 1.5 percent in June 2018 for a total of 29,407 compared to 28,962 vehicles sold in June 2017. Year-to-date, the BMW brand is up 2.9 percent on sales of 153,386 vehicles compared to 149,086 sold in the first six months of 2017.



BMW’s lineup of Sports Activity Vehicles accounted for 53 percent of BMW brand sales in June 2018. Most notably, the first-ever BMW X2 had its best sales month since its March launch (2,150 vehicles), sales of the BMW X5 remained strong (4,355 vehicles) and the BMW X3 had its biggest sales month of 2018 (5,366 vehicles, up 50.5 percent over June 2017).



MINI Brand Sales

For June, MINI USA reported 4,146 vehicles sold, a decrease of 6 percent from the 4,410 sold in the same month a year ago. MINI sales in June were led by the MINI Countryman (1,471 vehicles). Year to date, MINI sales remain up 1.9 percent.



BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles totaled 2,253 in June 2018, an increase of 20.2 percent from the 1,874 sold in the same month a year ago. BMW Group electrified vehicles accounted for 7 percent of U.S. sales in June 2018.



BMW Group currently offers seven electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8, BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, BMW X5 xDrive 40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle.



BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certifed Pre-Owned and BMW Pre-Owned sales achieved record sales in June 2018. BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 11,608 vehicles, an increase of 6 percent over June 2017.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 22,648 vehicles, an increase of 21.7 percent over June 2017.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,554 vehicles in June, an increase of 74.6 percent from June 2017.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 3,435 vehicles in June, an increase of 38.5 percent from June 2017.



