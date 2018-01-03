BMW Sales Recover With A 4.2% Rebound In February

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 4.

2 percent in February 2018 for a total of 23,508­­ compared to 22,558 vehicles sold in February 2017. 

Collectively, the BMW X models had a very strong month of sales, led specifically by the BMW X1 (2,857 vehicles), BMW X3 (3,281 vehicles) and BMW X5 (4,006 vehicles).  Sales of the BMW 5 Series (3,185 vehicles) were also up 16.6 percent, marking an eighth straight month of growth. 

 “There’s nothing like solid February numbers to warm a winter day, and the BMW momentum of the last several months continues and will increase as highly anticipated new models come to market,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “This month we welcome the all-new BMW X2 to our model line-up; the new X4 is also in the pipeline; and availability of the X3 continues increasing.  Couple all that with the positive numbers from MINI, and BMW Group has a lot to look forward to this year.”  

 MINI Brand Sales

For February, MINI USA reported 3,065 vehicles sold, an increase of 42.3 percent from the 2,154 sold in the same month a year ago. 

 BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported February sales of ­­­­26,573 vehicles, an increase of 7.5 percent from the 24,712 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. 

 BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

Electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles sales totaled 1,936 vehicles, accounting for 7.4 percent of BMW Group vehicles sales in February. 

 BMW Group currently offers seven electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8, BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e BMW X5 xDrive 40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle.




Car4life1

Ouch never thought I'd see the S Class reduce the 7 series to nearly A8 sales numbers, it almost seems unfair to compare the S to anything other than a Benz/Rolls now, it's literally in a class on its own

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2018 4:13:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

mre30

The 'large luxury' segment has officially died. Though the S-Class is the most popular, it is most popular in a shrinking segment. The A8, 7, LS, and to a lesser extent Flying Spur should just pack it in.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2018 4:33:22 PM | | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

I dont' think the S-Class relegated the 7 series to this sales level, the 7 Series relegated the 7 Series to this sales level. Stagnant styling and unimpressive interiors can't be saved by pretty darn good engines.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2018 5:01:56 PM | | Votes: 3   

ilovecar2015

X5 is doing great after how many years now? Since 2012? I must admit it is still way modern than the aging GLE.

ilovecar2015 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2018 6:04:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Car4life1

Nope the X5 has only been out since a 2014 year model and the GLE (facelifted M Class) has technically been out since 2012 model year, The GLE is at the end of its generation while the X5 is half way

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2018 7:39:18 PM | | Votes: 2   

llaroo

Merc SUV interiors are not lookers except GLC based on C class

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2018 6:20:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Car4life1

Important to not that the Mercedes GLE (M Class), and GLS ( GL Class) are literally the oldest SUV's out, remember the E Class still had 4 eyes when both were originally launched

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/1/2018 7:31:06 PM | | Votes: 2   

