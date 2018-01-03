BMW Sales Recover With A 4.2% Rebound In February

Collectively, the BMW X models had a very strong month of sales, led specifically by the BMW X1 (2,857 vehicles), BMW X3 (3,281 vehicles) and BMW X5 (4,006 vehicles). Sales of the BMW 5 Series (3,185 vehicles) were also up 16.6 percent, marking an eighth straight month of growth.

“There’s nothing like solid February numbers to warm a winter day, and the BMW momentum of the last several months continues and will increase as highly anticipated new models come to market,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “This month we welcome the all-new BMW X2 to our model line-up; the new X4 is also in the pipeline; and availability of the X3 continues increasing. Couple all that with the positive numbers from MINI, and BMW Group has a lot to look forward to this year.”

MINI Brand Sales

For February, MINI USA reported 3,065 vehicles sold, an increase of 42.3 percent from the 2,154 sold in the same month a year ago.

BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported February sales of ­­­­26,573 vehicles, an increase of 7.5 percent from the 24,712 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago.

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

Electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles sales totaled 1,936 vehicles, accounting for 7.4 percent of BMW Group vehicles sales in February.

BMW Group currently offers seven electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8, BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e BMW X5 xDrive 40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle.



