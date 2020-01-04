BMW Sales Whither Away 15.3% In First Quarter

BMW of North America announced today Q1 2020 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U. S. For the sales period ending March 31, 2020 BMW brand sales totaled 59,455 vehicles, a decrease of 15.3% vs the 70,227 vehicles sold in the same time period last year.* MINI brand sales totaled 5,237 vehicles, a decrease of 35.1% vs the 8,072 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2019.*



BMW of North America entered 2020 with product demand high and strong momentum stemming from an ongoing product offensive that saw more than 40 new and refreshed products launched over the previous 24 months. However, U.S. sales in the first quarter of 2020 were adversely affected by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, which has many states still under shelter-in-place orders. Consequently, several BMW and MINI showrooms across the country remain closed with only essential personnel available for necessary service.



“The top priority for us during this global crisis is the health and well-being of our customers, dealers and employees,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “Simultaneously, we are working closely with our dealer networks to help them in their efforts to maintain their financially liquidity, while also supporting our customers by extending vehicle warranties and maintenance plans, and offering no cost vehicle pickup and delivery for urgent service matters.”









