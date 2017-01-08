BMW Says It Never Cheated On Emissions Tests, However Recalls All Euro 5 Diesel Models Anyway

Media reports have been stirring up the Dieselgate pot, alleging Volkswagen – as well as Daimler and BMW – have been involved for decades in secret dealings akin to a cartel.

German newspaper Der Spiegel has quoted a letter sent by Volkswagen to German competition authorities and reported a new investigation has been opened into practices of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Porsche. Apparently, the companies had been involved in secret meetings since the 1990s to fix the prices of diesel emissions treatment systems – among others. BMW is at the moment the only carmaker to officially react to the accusations, through an official statement.