BMW Says X3 M Will Surpass The M2 Competition As Best Selling M Model

e X3 M together with its coupe-SUV twin X4 M are the latest performance models to join BMW M’s range.

During our first drive of the X3 M, we learned that the SUV is actually a pretty capable machine that’s worthy of the M badge. The Bavarian company has invested a lot into developing the performance SUV and making it a beast and it believes it should become the best-selling M model in the very near future.

The M division’s best-seller globally currently is the M2 Competition which, depending on the region, is followed by either the M3 or M5. BMW expects the new X3 M to reshuffle the charts and take the top spot within the next few years. Australia’s Motoring recently had a chat with BMW Australia spokesman Adam Davis, who confirmed to the publication BMW’s ambitions about the X3 M.

