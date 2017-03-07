BMW Somehow Manages To Stay Above Water With An Increase Of 0.4% In June

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 0. 4 percent in June for a total of 28,962 compared to 28,855 vehicles sold in June 2016. Year-to-date, the BMW brand is down 2.8 percent in the U.S. on sales of 149,086 vehicles compared to 153,436 sold in the first six months of 2016.

Notable vehicle sales in June include the BMW 5 Series which increased 42.9 percent to 4,068 cars, the BMW X1 which increased 62.5 percent to 3,221 vehicles, and the BMW X5 which increased 14.2 percent to 4,589 vehicles.



“The volatility that has characterized much of early 2017 is likely to continue through the second half of the year, requiring an even stronger focus on the quality of our business to achieve the desired results,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “We’re pleased to see the new BMW 5 Series sedan continues gaining strength as availability increases, and our Sports Activity Vehicles, especially the X1 and X5, remained strong favorites in June.”

BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported June sales of 33,372 vehicles, a decrease of 1.2 percent from the 33,769 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, BMW Group sales are down 4.1 percent on sales of 171,291 vehicles in the first six months of 2017 compared to 178,580 in the same period in 2016.

MINI Brand Sales

For June, MINI USA reported 4,410 automobiles sold, a decrease of 10.3 percent from the 4,914 sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, MINI USA reported a total of 22,205 automobiles sold, a decrease of 11.7 percent from 25,144 automobiles sold in the first six months of 2016.



BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

In June, BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 10,948 vehicles, an increase of 7.8 percent from June 2016.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 18,615 vehicles, an increase of 6.9 percent from June 2016.

Total BMW Pre-Owned cars sold year-to-date were 119,651, a 21.1 percent increase from the first six months of 2016.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles