BMW Starts Producing X7 SUV Mules - Are You Liking What You See?

BMW has released a series of teaser shots of its upcoming flagship X7 SUV, which will be revealed in full late in 2018, possibly at the Paris Motor Show.

The cars pictured here aren't final production ready models, but pre-production cars used by engineers to asses the X7's capabilities and fine tune the way it drives in a number of scenarios. Built at the Spartanburg plant in the United States, over the coming months the mules revealed here will undergo vigorous testing in extreme conditions, according to BMW.