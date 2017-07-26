BMW Suspends Collaboration With Daimler After Beans Are Spilled To Cartel Authorities

BMW has suspended talks with Daimler on future cooperation projects after its rival disclosed alleged collusion among German automakers to cartel authorities, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.

BMW's top management plans to critically question future cooperation with Daimler on joint purchasing of auto parts and efforts to develop charging stations for electric cars, the newspaper said.

The project to develop charging sites for zero-emissions cars, also involving Volkswagen and Ford's European division, is now facing delays but will be continued, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.



