BMW TEASES Its All-new X7 — Are You PUMPED Or DEFLATED Awaiting The Production Vehicle's Debut?

In a video meant to gin up excitement for its all-new, full-size sport-utility vehicle, BMW has teased its upcoming X7 again.

And we're not sure how to feel about it.

On one hand, the Bavarians have captured our interest in the seven-seater X7. On the other hand, it's taking forever.

Frankly, doing the slow reveal on a vehicle that should have been out five years ago isn't a good look.

According to BMW it will be bringing forward first-class comfort, an extremely capable SUV, with "superior driving dynamics." But the blue and white hasn't been hitting the same notes as we're accustomed to, so, should we trust its guidance?

What say you, Spies?





TomM

Some of the designs that BMW have shown for potential EVS have at least shown new styling possibilities - although some others have been far too cartoon like to consider. BMW desperately needs a new styling direction - with the double Kidney Grills - to maintain their BMW heritage - but otherwise FAR different than these small hard to see changes they are doing. AND - BMW must consider making its Larger cars LOOK THE PRELIUM LARGE PART - instead of styling to make them look smaller.

