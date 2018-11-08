BMW TEASES Its All-new X7 — Are You PUMPED Or DEFLATED Awaiting The Production Vehicle's Debut?

In a video meant to gin up excitement for its all-new, full-size sport-utility vehicle, BMW has teased its upcoming X7 again. And we're not sure how to feel about it.



On one hand, the Bavarians have captured our interest in the seven-seater X7. On the other hand, it's taking forever.



Frankly, doing the slow reveal on a vehicle that should have been out five years ago isn't a good look.



According to BMW it will be bringing forward first-class comfort, an extremely capable SUV, with "superior driving dynamics." But the blue and white hasn't been hitting the same notes as we're accustomed to, so, should we trust its guidance?



What say you, Spies?





