BMW To Debut The Z4 Sports Car Concept At Pebble Beach On August 17th

BMW will offer an early glimpse of its next Z4 roadster with the Z4 Concept, which will be shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on 17 August.

A new preview image released on social media suggests that the open-top concept will feature a pair of rear butresses. The production Z4 it influences, however, is expected to feature a more conventional folding soft top – as seen on Z4 development cars.

The concept Z4's other features are expected to show the design direction for the third-generation Z4, which is planned to go on sale in late 2018 as part of what BMW’s head of sales and marketing, Ian Robertson, describes as the most comprehensive new model push.



