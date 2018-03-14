BMW To Offer Lease Termination If Your Diesel Gets Banned By Your City

Agent009 submitted on 3/14/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:24:27 AM

0 user comments | Views : 482 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As sometimes happens, there’s a war brewing in the heart of Europe.

This one isn’t like the others, though — instead of nation versus nation, it’s a case of lawmakers versus privately owned vehicles, primarily those of the diesel persuasion.

So eager are some city governments to ban the operation of diesel-powered cars and trucks in or near urban centers, BMW Group has taken the unusual step of issuing a promise. In a bid to allay fears of new (or newish) vehicles becoming useless to their owners, the automaker claims it will let German lessees return their diesel vehicles and switch to a gas-powered model.

Don’t worry about the government, BMW wants its customers to know. Just enjoy that compression ignition engine while you can.

Read Article


BMW To Offer Lease Termination If Your Diesel Gets Banned By Your City

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]