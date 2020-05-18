BMW To Refresh 5-Series And 6-Series In Korea. We Give You The Date And Details.

The carmaker said, it will also be the first time for a foreign automaker to reveal the new model series -- not just a specific trim of the new models -- in the country, apart showcasing two world premiere models at once.

BMW Korea said it has decided to hold the world premiere in Korea based on the popularity of 5 series and 6 series in the local market.

As of 2020 April, Korea sold the most 5 series sedans in the world with accumulated sales of 196,000 units since the launch in 1995, while it was ranked second-largest market globally for the 6 series.

Under the theme of “drive the new norm,” BMW Korea said the world premiere will take place at its track inside the BMW Driving Center in Yeongjongdo, Incheon. The launch event will be also livestreamed via its online video channel, BMW Korea said.