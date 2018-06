The third-generation BMW Z4 has reached the final phase of development ahead of the new 2-seater’s planned public debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in Monterey, CA, in August. The '19-model-year roadster has been re-engineered from the ground up with a more contemporary platform and, according to the German automaker, more sporty handling traits than the second-generation model it replaces – the so-called E89 introduced to the BMW lineup in 2009.



