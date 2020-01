The BMW brand topped Mercedes-Benz for the 2019 U. S. luxury sales title after posting a 4 percent sales gain in the final month. It was BMW's first annual U.S. luxury win since 2015.

BMW, in a statement Friday, said its crossovers paced the gains for December and the year as a whole. The automaker said it finished the year with 324,826 U.S. deliveries, a gain of 4.4 percent.