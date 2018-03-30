BMW Tries To Catch Mercedes By Putting M Badges On Almost Everything

Though it has only been on the market for four years, the F80 generation BMW M3 is already going out of production. In its place will be the 2019 M3, codenamed the G80. The new M3 will kickstart a major expansion of the M Division, which is said to include 26 new models. Autocar reports the expansion will be spearheaded by BMW M chief Frank van Meel, who was poached from Audi Sport (formerly Quattro GmbH). The goal of the expansion is to match Mercedes-AMG with M Performance and M sales of over 100,000 units per year.



