BMW Z4 Coupe rendered, looks amazing

How come most of the coolest cars remain only in our imaginations? This week, BMW introduced the Z4 Concept at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, and artists have already bombarded the internet with their own variations of the hot roadster - just like this BMW Z4 Coupe Concept. These artists are not just playing with the Z4 as a convertible, but as a coupe with a fixed roof as you can see in this X-Tomi Design rendering.



We already know that if the Z4 concept turns into a production car, it will most likely not include a metal roof. This means that if you are looking for a hard top version, then you will have to settle for a Toyota Supra instead. And speaking of the Japanese model, this rendering is a little close to what it is.



