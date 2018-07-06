BMW Z4 Production To Begin In Q4 Of 2018 - No Official Word On Supra Sibling

Automotive component manufacturer Magna Steyr announced Tuesday in a press release that it will begin production of the new Z4 for BMW at the "end of 2018" in its Graz, Austria plant, which first built a BMW vehicle in 2003. This news tails confirmation that the Z4 will launch in March of 2019.

This raises questions about the Z4's platform-mate, the new Toyota Supra, which BMW and Toyota developed together to reduce costs, just as Toyota did with Subaru for the 86/BRZ. A report by Automotive News Europe dating from March alleged that the Z4 would be built by Magna Steyr, as confirmed above, lending credence to the publication's claim that the Toyota Supra would also be constructed in the same plant.