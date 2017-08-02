BMW at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show 2017

At the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, BMW will be presenting current highlights from its range of models as well as the latest advances in the field of sustainable mobility with all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The new-generation BMW 5 Series Touring will make its world debut at this 87th edition of the renowned motor show held at the Palexpo convention centre.



Also set to be unveiled to the public for the first time in Geneva is the new BMW 4 Series, fresh from a round of design, chassis, interior ambience and equipment enhancements. Another exclusive version of the ground-breaking BMW i8 plug-in-hybrid sports car will also be celebrating its world premiere, as visitors to the Geneva show (which runs from 9 – 19 March 2017) are introduced to the BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition.







