BMW confirms commitment to diesel technology despite political opposition

Quite a number of carmakers are already reducing or even stopping their lineup of diesel-powered vehicles, as sparked by the diesel emissions scandal at the Volkswagen Group. Nonetheless, German premium automaker BMW seems not affected by backlash against diesel engines. Instead, BMW has just confirmed its commitment to diesel technology.



As quoted by Australian magazine GoAuto at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, BMW AG board member for development Klaus Froehlich boasted of the carmaker’s accomplishments in the field of diesel technology.



