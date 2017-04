As the launch of the redesigned 2017 BMW 5 series ramps up, dealers have a common refrain: More cars!



“We just don’t have enough product,” said Jeff Dyke, executive vice president of operations for Sonic Automotive Inc. Supplies are “really, really light. We need more.”



At the end of March, BMW had just 200 unsold sedans in dealer inventory, said Ludwig Willisch, head of BMW Group Region Americas.



