BMW i3 And Tesla Model S Fail To Standout In Latest Crash Tests

The Tesla Model S and BMW i3 fell short of earning the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s 2017 Top Safety Pick+ award.

IIHS released the electric vehicles’ test results Wednesday.



For a vehicle to qualify for the Top Safety Pick award, IIHS said it must earn “good” ratings in all five crashworthiness tests -- small overlap front, moderated overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints and seats -- and come with a front crash prevention system that earns an advanced or superior rating.