BMW i3 And Tesla Model S Fail To Standout In Latest Crash Tests

Agent009 submitted on 2/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:34:41 AM

1 user comments | Views : 568 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Tesla Model S and BMW i3 fell short of earning the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s 2017 Top Safety Pick+ award.

IIHS released the electric vehicles’ test results Wednesday.

For a vehicle to qualify for the Top Safety Pick award, IIHS said it must earn “good” ratings in all five crashworthiness tests -- small overlap front, moderated overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints and seats -- and come with a front crash prevention system that earns an advanced or superior rating.



Read Article


BMW i3 And Tesla Model S Fail To Standout In Latest Crash Tests

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The picture of the Tesla has a lot of chassis deformation if you look closely.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/1/2017 8:58:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]