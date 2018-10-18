BMW i4 EV Sedan To Arrive In 2021 - Will This Give Tesla A Run For The Money?

In March this year, during the Geneva Motor Show, BMW confirmed it will put into production the i Vision Dynamics concept.

Essentially, the model will become the electric brother of the 4 Series Gran Coupe and will be manufactured in Munich, Germany.

According to a new report from AutoExpress, the production version of the study will become the i4 electric vehicle in 2021, when it will debut to fill the gap between the i3 and i8. At the Paris Motor Show earlier this month, the British magazine had the chance to talk to company boss Harald Kruger about BMW’s electric plans and he confirmed the i4 will be launched shortly after the iX3 and iNEXT electric crossovers.



