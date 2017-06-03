BMW i8 by AC Schnitzer on a carbon fiber diet to look good in Geneva

With such a futuristic shape, the BMW i8 looks pretty much like a spaceship. AC Schnitzer has decided to make the eco-friendly sporty coupe stand out even more by slapping on numerous carbon fiber bits and pieces. Starting at the front, a bumper add-on lends the electrified car a more aggressive appearance enhanced by the wings dipped in carbon fiber mounted on the sides of the bumper.



The beefy side skirts take advantage of the same lightweight composition, as do the mirror caps and even the door handles. Moving at the back, a fixed wing and a three-piece diffuser complete the carbon fiber treatment on the outside.



