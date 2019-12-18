BMW iX3 EV To Enter Production In 2020 With 270+ Miles Of Range

After unveiling the Concept iX3 in April 2018, BMW has been hard at work developing the production version of the all-electric crossover. The Bavarian company has finally confirmed some of the technical details of the vehicle that is set to reach the assembly lines sometime in 2020 for the world market by the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang, China.

First and foremost, the production iX3 will use a 74-kWh battery pack which will ensure the zero-emission SUV can travel more than 273 miles (440 kilometers) at a single charge. Bear in mind that this number is measured by Europe’s WLTP cycle which means the EPA ratings will be slightly lower.